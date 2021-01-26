Teachers, students march in France for more virus support

The education ministry says about 12% of teachers nationwide took part in a national call to strike Tuesday.

Students, meanwhile, are seeking more government financial support and want to call attention to emotional troubles among young people cut off from friends, professors and job opportunities amid the pandemic.

Even as the French government considers imposing a third lockdown, the prime minister allowed first-year students to return to partial classes this week, acknowledging that lockdown-related mental health problems among young people are also a public health concern.

France has among the world’s highest number of virus infections and deaths.

A student protester looks through a banner during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Students march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A student looks on during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Protesters and students march past shops during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A protester holds a sign that reads "victims: school, business, healthcare" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A student chants slogans while holding a sign that reads "money for education" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Students march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic. Sign in front reads in French "education for all".(AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A student chants into a megaphone while holding a sign that reads "education for everyone" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021. Teachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole