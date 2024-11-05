Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play Buccaneers after wrapping US leg of Eras Tour

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the "Anti-Hero" singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the two have spent plenty of time together, often with cameras following every move.

Swift's arrival in a black outfit and Chiefs coat Monday night came on the eve of the presidential election, in which the 14-time Grammy winner has thrown her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. That created a stir when Harris' rival, Donald Trump, began to reference Swift's friend and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, as a supporter of his campaign.

Patrick Mahomes has declined to endorse anyone in the election, instead urging people to register to vote.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP