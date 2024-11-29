Taylor Swift spends Black Friday amid sea of red as boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs face the Raiders

Swift walked down the tunnel into Arrowhead Stadium wearing a black outfit and red jacket as camera flashes created a strobe-like effect. Her arrival at Chiefs games over the past year-plus — ever since she started dating Kelce, who had reached out to her with an invitation to a game — has become a red-carpet moment for both local and national media.

Earlier in the day, Target stores across the country began selling an exclusive book devoted to the Eras Tour along with a bonus edition of her "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" that it said would only be available in stores on Black Friday.

There also are two new Christmas movies on television that have Swift connections.

"Christmas in the Spotlight," which premiered Nov. 23 on Lifetime, stars Jessica Lord as a pop star and Laith Wallschleger as a football player who meet and fall in love. The script was written by Eirene Tran Donohue, who said she was inspired to write a script loosely based on her favorite musician after watching Swift and Kelce's relationship blossom.

On Saturday, Hallmark will air "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," which centers on a new Chiefs employee (Tyler Hynes) who meets a woman — played by Hunter King — whose family's dedication to the team goes back decades. The story was written by Sherman Wolfe, a 49ers fan who was asked to pen it after the Chiefs beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl.

“Holiday Touchdown” has several cameos involving Chiefs players along with a small role for Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. And the team celebrated its pending release Friday by handing out small pennants and pins to fans at the game.

___

Associated Press writer Alicia Rancilio contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP