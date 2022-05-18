Taylor Swift gets honorary degree from New York University

She winked at the crowd when Jason King of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music mentioned her newly rerecorded albums, including “Fearless.”

Swift shared advice with the class of 2022 but offered the warning that, “I in no way feel qualified to tell you what to do. You've worked and struggled and sacrificed and studied and dreamed your way here today. I won't tell you what to do because nobody likes that, but I will however give you life hacks for when I was starting out my dreams as a career.

“Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth,” she said.

Swift concluded her speech by telling graduates that making mistakes is inevitable but “when hard things happen to us, we will recover, we will learn from it, we will grow more resilient because of it. As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep and breathe out. I am a doctor now so I know how breathing works.

“I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you," she said. “We’re doing this together so let's just keep on dancing like we’re the class of 22.”

Caption Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift, right, receives an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift reacts to the crowd during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift, right, receives an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift receives her honorary degree from New York University president Andrew Hamilton during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift participates in a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift waves after receiving an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift participates in a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift, center, blows kisses to graduates as she participates in a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Taylor Swift, center, waves to graduates as she participates in a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig