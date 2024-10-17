Taylor Pendrith shoots 61 in first start since the Presidents Cup and leads in Las Vegas

The rest was a steady diet of big drives, a lot of wedges and good putting. His only disappointment was the par-5 ninth, his final hole. He had only 200 yards into the green and knew an eagle would give him a 59.

“Tried to be aggressive and hit a good shot and just didn't catch all of it, and came up short right in the bunker,” Pendrith said.

He blasted out to 12 feet and missed the putt, along with a chance to tie the course record at Summerlin last set by Rod Pampling in 2017.

Pendrith also shot a 61 in the Bermuda Championship three years ago.

Bud Cauley and Matti Schmid were among seven players at 7-under 64 among the early starters. Matt McCarty, who won the inaugural Black Desert Championship last week in Utah, played in the afternoon.

Also playing late was Tom Kim, the two-time defending champion. He is trying to become the first player since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-11) to win the same PGA Tour event three straight times.

Former UNLV player Ryan Moore was among those at 65, while Rickie Fowler posted a 66 — it felt much higher playing alongside Pendrith.

Schmid was coming off a 62 in the final round in Utah to finish fifth, moving him off the bubble at No. 120 to No. 105 in the FedEx Cup Fall. A big part of this stretch of the PGA Tour is for players to finish in the top 125 to secure a full card for 2025.

Pendrith knows that feeling.

He was at No. 123 in the FedEx Cup last year when he came to Las Vegas, and he tied for third to effectively sew up his card for the following season. He went on to win in Dallas at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson for his first PGA Tour title, and he made it to the Tour Championship.

“I know it’s an important time of year for a lot of guys and I’ve been there for sure,” Pendrith said. “It’s stressful. But it’s a different feeling for me, obviously already locked up for next year. It’s a different feeling I guess out there playing. But I really enjoy this place.”

Pendrith also was picked for the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal, posting a 2-3 record and going 2-1 in team play alongside Adam Scott. The plan was to take a short break, but that changed when Hurricane Milton cut across Florida.

“I think I played maybe three times since the Presidents Cup, and then was planning on practicing and everything was closed,” Pendrith said. His coach joined him in Las Vegas for some quality work early in the week.

“I feel rested and excited to play,” Pendrith said. “I didn’t really expect a 10 under, I would say. I thought I would be a little bit more rusty than that. Obviously thrilled, just got to keep getting back into the rhythm of things and the next few days.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP