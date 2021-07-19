Taylor Morrison Home CEO Sheryl Palmer talks homebuilding

Q: How have the building materials constraints and higher prices for key components like lumber affected your business?

A: We found ourselves with $1,600-$1,700 lumber for a good part of this year, really unprecedented levels. We went ahead and continued to build ... customers’ houses. They cost a lot more than we thought they were going to cost when we sold them the house, because it was such an unprecedented movement in lumber.

Q: The supply crunch has also lengthened the time it takes to build homes, correct?

A: It’s extending timelines a little bit. Most builders are deploying the same strategy, and that is aligning sales with production capacity.

Q: When you look at the surge in U.S. home prices this year, do you worry the pool of buyers who can afford a new home is shrinking?

A: There’s such an undersupply. When I look at affordability — I think the average was a 23% increase in (home) prices year-over-year — that’s unprecedented. Is that a sustainable formula? Absolutely not. Having said that, what’s also really interesting and has probably seeded some of that is if I were to look at a $400,000 house today and put a conventional loan on it — 20% down payment, 80% mortgage — my (monthly) payment would be lower today than it was a year ago, because interest rates have been so attractive.

Q: The pandemic helped popularize virtual home tours. Taylor Morrison is leaning into this trend with the launch of an online homebuying portal. Will this have enduring appeal outside of a social distancing scenario?

A: The whole intent of the virtual suite is that there isn’t one-size-fits-all and we want to engage with the customer in the way that’s most comfortable for them. And if they want to do it in person, great. If they’re out of state, which is something that happens quite often, and they know the neighborhood and they’re comfortable doing it virtually, that works, too.