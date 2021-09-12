Taylor helps Texans down Lawrence, mistake-prone Jags 37-21

His streak was halted by another coach making his NFL head coaching debut in Houston’s David Culley, a 65-year-old who spent decades as an assistant in the league before being hired by the Texans.

Brandin Cooks had 132 yards receiving and Mark Ingram had 85 yards rushing and a TD in his Houston debut.

Ingram gave Houston an early lead with a 1-yard run that made it 7-0 with about seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Josh Lambo missed a 55-yard field goal on Jacksonville’s second possession.

The Texans pushed the lead to 14-0 when Taylor connected with David Johnson on 7-yard TD later in the first.

Lawrence put together a nice drive on the next possession and capped it with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Chris Manhertz to cut the lead to 14-7 early in the second quarter.

The Texans led 17-7 later in the second when Lawrence was intercepted by Justin Reid. But Houston couldn’t move the ball and had to punt four plays later.

Jacksonville’s next drive was a mess, with a penalty for having 12 men on the field on second down before Lawrence was picked off again. Vernon Hargreaves ran the interception back 18 yards to give Houston the ball at the Jacksonville 7.

The Texans cashed in on the miscue with a 26-yard field goal to extend the lead to 20-7 with about a minute left in the first half.

Jacksonville had to punt after three straight incompletions by Lawrence, and the Texans took advantage of their last possession of the half.

Taylor connected with Cooks on a 52-yard completion on third down and found Danny Amendola for an 8-yard score on the next play to give Houston a 27-7 lead at halftime.

The Texans pushed their advantage to 34-7 when Ingram took a direct snap and handed it off to Phillip Lindsay, who scampered 5 yards for a touchdown with about 3½ minutes left in the third.

DJ Chark Jr.'s 41-yard reception from Lawrence later in the third cut the lead to 34-14.

Lawrence's third touchdown pass came on a 4-yard throw to Marvin Jones in the game's final seconds.

INJURIES

Texans defensive tackle Vincent Taylor was carted off the field with an injury with about 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. There was no immediate word on the nature of his injury.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Host the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

Texans: Visit the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Caption Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a penalty called against the offense during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) catches a pass for a first down as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Houston Texans' David Johnson (31) celebrates his touchdown catch with Danny Amendola (89) as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (44) looks down at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft