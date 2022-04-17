Tax Day laggards: Consider filing for extension if in a rush

But, she added, "People don't realize that filing an extension has zero effect” as long as they have paid their income taxes by Tax Day.

“An extension is merely filing a return at a later date," Tross said. “If you rush through a return to get it out the door, and you have to amend it later, you're more likely to get a double look from the IRS."

“You're much better off extending than amending,” she said.

The IRS this year is facing its biggest backlog in history. At the end of the 2021 filing season, the agency had 35.3 million returns waiting for processing. One reason is that every paper document that goes into the IRS is processed by a human, according to the IRS.

And some forms are reviewed by IRS employees and treated as if submitted on paper even if they are e-filed.

This year will be one of the most challenging for the agency, with its record low staffing numbers. The IRS workforce is the same size it was in 1970, though the U.S. population has grown exponentially and tax laws have become increasingly complicated.

The agency announced plans in March to hire at least 10,000 more workers.

Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and spokesperson at TurboTax, said that if people still intend to file a return by Tax Day, “I would gather all your documents in one place so you don't leave anything out, like W2s and 1099s."

Important papers such as the " Letter 6419 " that outlines the Child Tax Credit payments a taxpayer should have received this year and the " Letter 6475 " for stimulus payments should also be on hand.

Greene-Lewis, who has been doing taxes for over 20 years, said "you want to report the correct amount you received so you don't have to have to make adjustments to your refund."

The IRS has put out some information and helpful links for last-minute filers — stressing that "taxpayers should be careful to file a complete and accurate tax return. If a return includes errors or is incomplete, it may require further review."

Keith Kahn with the Delaware Society of CPAs said he encourages everyone to file an electronic return.

When asked whether CPAs will accept clients on Tax Day, Kahn said it's common for people to be turned away. But for those who can get an appointment, "make sure you have everything you could possibly provide to your CPA — there's not a lot of time to hammer out strategy or to ask questions.”