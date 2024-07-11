Tavatanakit, Lindblad and Dryburgh share 1st-round lead at Evian Championship

The trio are one stroke ahead of American Lauren Coughlin — who tied for third at the Chevron Championship for her best finish at a major — 2014 Evian champion Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea; 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand; South Korean Hye-Jin Choi; Mexican Gaby Lopez and Japan's Ayaka Furue.

American Nelly Korda posted an erratic 2-under 69 for a share of 21st place along with defending champion Céline Boutier of France, 2022 Evian champion Brooke Henderson of Canada, Women's PGA Championship winner Amy Yang and a raft of other players.

Korda's round included six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on the 16th hole at the picturesque Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, nestled between Lake Geneva and the French Alps. It is a favorite among golfers and the fourth of the five major tournaments this year.

Heading into the tournament, Korda led the tour with $2,943,708 and six titles. The Evian winner receives $1.2 million and there is a total purse of $8 million.

The No. 1-ranked Korda won the Chevron Championship in April to clinch a record-tying fifth straight tournament and a second major title. She is the sister of tennis player Sebastian Korda. Her best performance at Evian was a tie for eighth place in 2022.

Meanwhile, two holes-in-one were made in the morning.

English golfer Jodi Ewart Shadoff used a 9 iron on the par-3 16th hole to earn herself a car from hole sponsor Porsche.

“It’s incredible," the two-time Solheim Cup winner said. “For me, it was clear right away that I was going for the flag if there’s a Porsche at stake. It’s mind-blowing, a very cool moment.”

Chun-Wei Wu aced it on the par-3 5th hole.

“I didn’t see the ball go in,” she said. “First hole-in-one in a major. I’m so excited.”

