Taurean Blacque, actor on 'Hill Street Blues,' dead at 82

Blacque’s biggest breakthrough came when he joined the cast of critically acclaimed show “Hill Street Blues,” where he portrayed the streetwise detective Neal Washington during the show’s entire run between 1981-1987. He earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series in 1981.

Blacque starred with Vivica Fox on the NBC soap opera “Generations,” which touched on the integration of two families – one Black and another white. He became active with the Atlanta Black Theater Company and the Black Theater Festival in North Carolina.