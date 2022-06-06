Tatum gets no help, Celtics routed in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Coach Ime Udoka cleared the bench for much of the fourth quarter, giving his starters some needed rest after grinding their way through grueling, back-to-back seven-game series in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

If the Celtics are to rebound when the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night, they will need some of Tatum's supporting cast to play much more like they did in Game 1 than on Sunday.

Al Horford didn't even take a shot in the first half after leading the Celtics with 26 points in the opener and finished with two points.

After making five 3-pointers and scoring 21 points in Game 1, Derrick White missed 9 of 13 shots and was held to 12 points.

Brown made his first three shots and scored 13 points in the first quarter but went 1 for 11 the rest of the way, failing to support Tatum.

Marcus Smart followed up a 7-for-11 shooting night in Game 1 by making just 1 of 6 on Sunday night. Throw 19 turnovers that 33 points for the Warriors and Tatum had not help on the offensive end even if he was able to get going by making 6 of 9 3-point attempts.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics center Al Horford, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics center Al Horford, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, bottom, shoots against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, bottom, shoots against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, top left, is separated from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, top left, is separated from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn