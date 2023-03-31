Tatum, Brown help Celtics demolish NBA-leading Bucks 140-99

Boston built a 114-74 lead through three periods, causing most of the starters for both teams to sit out the entire fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 24 points.

This matched the Bucks' most lopsided loss of the season. They fell 142-101 at Memphis on Dec. 15.

The Bucks were playing one night after a 149-136 victory at Indiana in which they shot a season-high 62.4% from the floor with Jrue Holiday scoring 51 points and Antetokounmpo having 38 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. This marked the first time an NBA team had one player score at least 50 points and another have a triple-double with at least 35 points in the same game.

Milwaukee found the going quite a bit tougher Thursday.

Antetokounmpo shot just 11 of 27, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. Holiday started his night by sinking a 3-pointer, but went 1 of 7 the rest of the way and finished with just six points.

After the first 8½ minutes of the game featured nine lead changes and five ties, the Celtics seized control by going on a 29-9 over the last seven-plus minutes. Boston capped that spurt by scoring 13 straight points.

Boston didn't let up the rest of the night.

Milwaukee's Thanasis Antetokounmpo was ejected with 1:25 left for head-butting Boston's Blake Griffin. The head-butting came after Griffin committed a flagrant-1 foul against Antetokounmpo.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston outscored Milwaukee 41-21 in the second period and matched its highest second-quarter point total of the season. ... Payton Pritchard didn't play due to left heel pain.

Bucks: Middleton and Joe Ingles returned to action after sitting out the Bucks' victory at Indiana. Since Middleton and Ingles both returned from knee injuries earlier this season, the Bucks generally have avoided playing them on back-to-back nights. ... Meyers Leonard missed a seventh straight game with a sore left calf.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Hosts the Utah Jazz on Friday. In their lone previous matchup this season, the Celtics lost 118-117 at Utah on March 18.

Bucks: Hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Bucks are 1-2 against the 76ers this season, including a 133-130 home loss on March 4 that snapped Milwaukee's 16-game winning streak. ___

