Tatum (44) bests Curry (47), Celtics beat Warriors 119-114

Curry made a corner 3 to make it 116-114 before Tatum sank two free throws with 14 seconds left to clinch it.

Curry put a scare into even the opposing crowd when he buckled to the court with 7 minutes left in the game, apparently with a turned ankle. He remained hunched over the ball until Tatum tied it up and forced a jump; Curry then got up and limped around in a circle before nodding his head to say he was OK.

About 90 seconds later, Juan Toscano-Anderson went over the scorer's table to save a loose ball; even as the officials nearby waved frantically for help, Curry wound up with it and hit a 3-pointer that gave the Warriors a 103-101 lead.

After a whistle, Toscano-Anderson was helped back up. He left the court holding a towel to the right side of his head and did not return to the game.

Warriors: Curry had 22 in the first half and 16 in the third quarter. ... F Kelly Oubre missed his fifth straight game. He is day-to-day with a wrist injury.

Celtics: Jabari Parker made his Celtics debut. ... Tatum scored 23 in the first half on 9-for-12 shooting. ... Jaylen Brown missed the game with a non-COVID illness.

Curry had eight straight Warriors points — including a desperation lefty hook shot with one foot on the 3-point line, while drawing a foul — to help them open a 66-50 lead with just under 2 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

But the Celtics scored the last 10 points of the half and continued with an 11-2 run to start the third quarter and open a 71-68 lead. Boston led 78-71 before Golden State ran off nine straight points, getting back-to-back 30-footers from Curry to take back the lead.

