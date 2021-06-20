Tatis leaves game after apparently reinjuring left shoulder

Tatis dove to his right for the ground ball and extended his left arm as he landed. He immediately reached for his left shoulder, which he partially dislocated taking a violent swing against San Francisco on April 5 — that injury landed him on the 10-day injured list.

Tatis was immediately checked by a trainer as manager Jayce Tingler came out to make a pitching change. Tingler then checked on Tatis, who walked off the field.