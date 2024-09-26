WASHINGTON (AP) — Task force opens hearing on Trump assassination attempts suggesting failure was with Secret Service, not local police.
In Other News
1
The Cure announces a new album and releases its first new song in 16...
2
Israel's Netanyahu appears to downplay hopes for a cease-fire as deadly...
3
Tropical Weather Latest: Hurricane Helene is upgraded to Category 2 as...
4
FBI seizes NYC mayor's phone ahead of the expected unsealing of an...
5
Hoda Kotb says she is leaving NBC's 'Today' show early next year