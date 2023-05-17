Target wrestles with pullback in spending and theft that may cost retailer more than $1B this year

First-quarter net income slipped nearly 6% to $950 million, or $2.05 per share, for the three-month period ended April 29. That compares with $1.01 billion, or $2.16 per share, in the year-ago period.

Sales rose 0.6% to $25.32 billion in the quarter, up from $25.17 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected earnings of $1.77 per share on $25.26 billion in sales in the latest period, according to FactSet.

It's the fifth-consecutive quarter that the retailer’s profit has slipped, although it was much smaller this time. Target reported a 43% drop in profits for the fourth quarter, a 52% drop in third-quarter profits, 90% in the second quarter and a 52% decline in last year's first quarter.

Target earnings per share to be in a range from $1.30 to $1.70 in the current quarter. Analysts were expecting $1.95 per share, according to FactSet. For the full year, the company is maintaining its prior guidance of $7.75 per share to $8.75 per share. Analysts are expecting $8.36 per share, according to FactSet.

Target said theft is hurting its profitability, and predicted $500 million more in losses from theft this year, on top of the $750 million in losses it incurred during its last fiscal year. So the losses this year could top $1.2 billion this year, a company spokesman said. The company said it's seeing an increasing number of violent incidents at stores and doesn't want to close stores because that hurts workers and the community. The retailer said it's embracing different measures, from expanding security to locking up certain items.

First-quarter comparable sales — or those from stores or digital channels operating for the past 12 months — were flat compared with the year-ago period. That's bit of a slowdown from the 0.7% growth in the previous quarter. Customer traffic was up, but shoppers focused on buying necessities like health and beauty and groceries over non-essentials. Comparable stores sales grew 0.7% but comparable online sales declined.

“We came into 2023 clear-eyed about what consumers were facing with persistent inflation and rising interest rates,” CEO Brian Cornell said during a media call Tuesday.

Given this competitive environment, Target is continuing to make investments in stores and online.

The discounter said in early March that it plans to invest as much as $5 billion this year expanding services for customers, including a drive-up service for returns, renovations at 175 stores and improvements in online shopping.

________________

Follow Anne D'Innocenzio on Twitter

This story and headline has been corrected to show that Target is predicting $500 million more in losses from theft this year, compared to last year, not $500 million in losses alone this year.