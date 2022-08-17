Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory

It was also down from the $1.82 billion the company earned last year in the same period.

Revenue rose 3.5% to $26.04 billion. Analysts were expecting $26.03 billion, according to FactSet.

Store comparable sales increased 1.3% on top of 8.7% growth last year. Online sales rose 9% following growth of 9.9% last year.

“While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we’re confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business," CEO Brian Cornell said.

Target executives told reporters during a media call that if Target weren't aggressive about marking down the inventory, it would have taken at least several quarters to get rid of the unwanted merchandise.

The company is planning cautiously for the remainder of the year, Cornell said, including the critical holiday season. That will put a greater focus on stocking groceries and things like cosmetics.

Target said it's carefully “listening to the wants, needs, hopes and concerns," of customers, said Christina Hennington, Target's chief growth officer and executive vice president.

“They still have spending power, but they’re increasingly feeling the impact of inflation, and while the recent reduction in prices at the gas pump have been encouraging, guest confidence in their personal finances continues to wane," Hennington said on a company conference call Wednesday.

As a result of inflation, customers are looking more at Target's private label brands, which are less expensive, waiting for discounts and consolidating trips to save on gas, the company said.

Target is sticking to its prior guidance for full year revenue growth in the low-to mid-single digit percentage range. It also expects operating margin rate in a range around 6% in the back half of the year, a big jump from 1.2% for latest quarter.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, reported Tuesday that its sales and profits for the second quarter rose. It said that higher-income shoppers were flocking to the discounter to save money on groceries, while low-income shoppers were feeling squeezed by higher inflation and were switching from deli meats to hot dogs and canned tuna.

