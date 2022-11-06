journal-news logo
Tanzania: Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Updated 30 minutes ago
A small passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam had been rescued and taken to a hospital after the plane crashed on approach to Bukoba Airport.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control,” he said.

Mwampaghale said rescue efforts continued.

