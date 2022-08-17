BreakingNews
At least 92 people have been wrongfully convicted in Ohio since 1990: Here’s the list
Tampa Bay brings back linebacker Carl Nassib for depth

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (93) puts his helmet on before taking part in drills during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed outside linebacker Carl Nassib, He returns after playing for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tampa Bay has signed outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who returns after playing for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019.

Nassib joined the Buccaneers in Nashville, where they are practicing Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Saturday night's exhibition against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Nassib is tough in the run.

“He’s a very good pass-rusher on the outside and he can also play inside in some nickel situations," Bowles said. "He has a lot of versatility, he brings a lot of energy, brings a lot of toughness and he understands the system. He was comfortable in it. We look forward to him coming here.”

Outside linebacker Cam Gill is dealing with a Lisfranc injury from the Bucs' preseason opener.

Nassib spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after playing 29 combined games with Tampa Bay during 2018 and 2019. Nassib, who became the NFL's first active player to come out as gay in 2021, started his career with Cleveland after being a third-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2016.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (93) takes part in drills during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) leaves the field after a victory over the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Tampa Bay has signed outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who returns after playing for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019. Nassib joined the Buccaneers in Nashville, where they are practicing Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, and Thursday ahead of Saturday night's exhibition. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari, File)

Credit: Jeff Bottari

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (93) gets a drink during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (93) takes part in drills during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

