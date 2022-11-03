Tally of homeless veterans fell 11%, biggest drop in 5 years

There were 33,136 homeless veterans in January of this year, compared with 37,252 in 2020, according to the Point-in-Time count conducted by the departments of Veterans Affairs and Housing and Urban Development as well as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

“One veteran experiencing homelessness will always be one too many, but the ... count shows that we are making real progress in the fight to end veteran homelessness,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.