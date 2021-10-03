Talladega race delayed by rain in NBC's tight NFL window

Talladega marks the middle race of the second round of NASCAR's playoffs with the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled as next week's elimination race. The field of 12 playoff drivers will be whittled to eight at The Roval, and only Talladega pole-sitter Denny Hamlin has already earned a berth into the third round.

Drivers have been on edge headed into Sunday's race because of the unpredictability of the 2.66-mile superspeedway and the risks of pack racing. Both the Truck Series race and Xfinity Series race doubleheader on Saturday were crash-marred and won by non-playoff drivers.