Talks continue to avoid nurse strike at 3 NYC hospitals

Talks were under way with Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, which both have more than 1,000 beds, and Mount Sinai Morningside and West, New York State Nurses Association President Nancy Hagans said on a conference call with reporters. Negotiators have reached tentative agreements at several other city hospitals.

“We have said always our number one issue is the crisis of staffing, chronic understaffing that harms patient care,” Hagans said.