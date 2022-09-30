Taliban say suicide bombing in Shiite area of Kabul kills 19

The Islamic State group — the chief rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 — has in the past targeted the Hazara community, including in Dashti Barchi.

“Our teams have dispatched at the site of the blast to find out more details,” Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said earlier.

The U.S. chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, Karen Decker, condemned the attack in a tweet.

“Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear," she said. “We hope for a swift recovery for the victims & we grieve with the families of the deceased.”

Afghanistan’s Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims, have been the target of a brutal campaign of violence for the past several years, blamed on the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group. Militants have carried out several deadly attacks in Dashti Barchi, including a horrific 2020 attack on a maternity hospital that killed 24 people, including newborn babies and mothers.

The United Nations children's fund said it was appalled by Friday's horrific attack, adding that violence in or around educational establishments was never acceptable.

“This heinous act claimed the lives of dozens of adolescent girls and boys and severely injured many more," UNICEF tweeted. “Children and adolescents are not, and must never be, the target of violence.”