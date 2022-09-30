journal-news logo
Taliban say suicide blast in Shiite area of Kabul kills 19

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says 19 people were killed and 27 were wounded in a suicide bombing in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bombing struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief said.

The explosion inside the center in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood of Kabul took place in the morning hours, said the spokesman, Khalid Zadran. He did not have further details in the immediate aftermath of the bombing.

The bombing was the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban seized power. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the area, which is populated mostly by members of Afghanistan's minority Shiite community.

The Islamic State group — the chief rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 — has in the past targeted the Hazara community, including in Dashti Barchi.

“Our teams have dispatched at the site of the blast to find out more details,” Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said earlier.

