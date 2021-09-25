Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics

Since the Taliban overran Kabul on Aug. 15 and seized control of the country, Afghans and the world have been watching to see whether they will re-create their harsh rule of the late 1990s, which included public stonings and limb amputations of alleged criminals, some of which took place in front of large crowds at a stadium.

After one of the Taliban's founders said in an interview with The Associated Press this past week that the hard-line movement would once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, the U.S. State Department said such acts "would constitute clear gross abuses of human rights."

Spokesman Ned Price told reporters Friday at his briefing that the United States would “stand firm with the international community to hold perpetrators of these — of any such abuses — accountable.”

The Taliban's leaders remain entrenched in a deeply conservative, hard-line worldview, even if they are embracing technological changes, such as video and mobile phones.

“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Mullah Nooruddin Turabi said in the AP interview. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”

Also Saturday, a roadside bomb hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, wounding at least one person, a Taliban official said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The Islamic State group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan, has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.

The person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker, Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said.

Caption People gather in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, where the Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane, on Saturday Sept. 29, 2021. A witness told The Associated Press that the bodies of four men were brought to the main square and three of them were moved to other parts of the city for public display. The Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A dead body hangs from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2021. A witness told The Associated Press that the bodies of four men were brought to the main square and three of them were moved to other parts of the city for public display. The Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A dead body hangs from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, on Saturday Sept. 29, 2021. A witness told The Associated Press that the bodies of four men were brought to the main square and three of them were moved to other parts of the city for public display. The Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A dead body hangs from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2021. A witness told The Associated Press that the bodies of four men were brought to the main square and three of them were moved to other parts of the city for public display. The Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Fighters of the Haqqani network secure an area during a demonstration organised by the Afghan Society of Muslim Youth, demanding the release of frozen international money in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Afghanistan faces an economic meltdown after the chaos of the past month, which saw the Taliban oust the government in a lightning sweep as U.S. and NATO forces exited the 20-year war. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue