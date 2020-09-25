Takeaways: Labor abuses in the palm oil industry

ICONIC GLOBAL BRANDS: Abuses were widespread, found on plantations big and small across Indonesia and Malaysia, which together supply more than 85 percent of the global demand. It ends up in the supply chains of some of the largest U.S. and European food and cosmetic companies, including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, L’Oreal, J.M. Smucker Co., and Unilever. Though labor abuses in the palm oil industry have been an open secret for years, most companies told the AP they do not tolerate human rights abuses and investigate allegations raised about companies that feed into their supply chains, taking appropriate action when warranted.

WESTERN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

Asian banks are by far the most robust financiers of the palm oil industry, but Western lenders and investment companies have poured almost $12 billion into plantations in the last five years alone, allowing for the razing and replanting of ever-expanding tracts of land, according to Forest and Finance, a database run by six non profit organizations that track money flowing to palm oil companies. The U.S institutions BNY Mellon, Charles Schwab Corp., Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Citigroup Inc., along with Europe’s HSBC, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Prudential, together account for $3.5 billion of that, according to the data.

Most banks responded by noting their policies vowing to support sustainability practices in the palm oil industry. Many of the financial institutions said they also incorporated human rights into their guidelines.