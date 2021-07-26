Take 2: Triathlon forced to restart when boat gets in way

“I saw the boat like going past the pontoon, and I was like surprised that I had this start so quickly, and I saw on my left side that there was the camera boat in front of midgroup," Blummenfelt said.

“So when I swam the first 50 meters I was aware that this couldn’t be right," he said. “I looked at (it) as a positive thing, as I hadn’t been swimming for 30 minutes. It was good practice."

Wilde was bummed his good start was wiped out.

“When I jumped in, it was at full gas and I was like, 'Oh man, I've had an absolute blinder of a start,' and then realized half the field wasn't even in the water ... I was pretty gutted," he said.

“But it was actually quite good. If you take it in a positive way, we'd been waiting around the start for 25 to 30 minutes. So for me it was great to get 50 meters at full gas and warm the arms up a little bit.”

The race was restarted about 10 minutes later.

Not everyone came through the bad start unscathed.

Australian Jake Birtwhistle told the Sydney Morning Herald that his nose was broken when he got kicked in the face. He still managed to finish 16th.

“It was one of the roughest swims I have been in," Birtwhistle said.

