Taiwan's Tsai welcomes retired US admiral for China talks

A day later, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 17 Chinese aircraft crossed the median line Wednesday, with a total of 23 planes sent to fly around the island.

"Faced with the expansion of authoritarianism, Taiwan must strengthen our ability to defend ourselves," she said, pointing to the upcoming extension of mandatory military service that she had just announced in December.

Tsai thanked Davidson on Thursday for his contributions to the “safety of the Taiwan Straits.”

Davidson, while still serving as the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, had warned that China's claims over Taiwan were a rising and tangible threat.

"Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before then, and I think the threat is manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next six years," he told the Senate Armed Forces Committee in 2021.

He clarified this remark while in Japan just before his visit to Taiwan, saying that the scenario would not necessarily be an all-out war.

“In my mind, that can be many lesser things than an all-out invasion. One of those would be the threats to outer islands, and I think it’s a grave security concern of Taiwan’s,” he told the Japan Times.

