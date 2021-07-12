Taiwanese tech companies announce vaccine donation

Taiwan is excluded form the World Health Organization due to Chinese pressure.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said in a February radio interview that BioNTech called off a sale of 5 million doses at the last minute due to “political pressure," though he didn't mention the Chinese government by name. Chen said he had no evidence of what happened.

Taiwan’s government earlier signed contracts to obtain a total of 29 million doses of vaccines from foreign suppliers for its 14 million people. But due to supply delays and global shortages, it had only 700,000 on hand when case numbers surged in May.

Beijing offered to donate Chinese-made vaccines, but President Tsai Ing-wen's government rejected that as a political ploy.

Taiwan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the U.S. government in June and 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Japanese government this month. The island also bought 626,000 doses from AstraZeneca directly.