Taiwan: China's military flew surveillance planes on 3 days

The midline has acted as an unofficial buffer zone between China and Taiwan for decades, in what Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council on Thursday called “a tacit agreement that has kept the peace.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Monday denied the existence of any midline, saying that Taiwan is part of China. He also warned that China would retaliate for the U.S. visit. “We will take countermeasures, including against relevant individuals," he said.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has remained defiant, visiting a military base on Tuesday and encouraging the personnel, in particular pilots and crew.

Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu said in July that Chinese military exercises have increased in frequency and become “virtually a daily occurrence."

China has increased diplomatic and military pressure on Tsai’s government over her refusal to agree to China’s insistence that the island be considered part of Chinese territory. The vast majority of Taiwanese reject the prospect of political union with China under the “one country, two systems” framework used for Hong Kong.

Following Tsai's election in 2016, China cut off contact with the Taiwanese government and has sought to isolate it, siphoning off the island's diplomatic allies while ratcheting up political, military and economic pressure.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, center, poses for photos at the Penghu Magong military air base in outlying Penghu Island, Taiwan Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Tsai visited the military base on one of Taiwan’s outlying islands Tuesday in a display of resolve following a recent show of force by rival China. (AP Photo/Wu Huizhong) Credit: Wu Huizhong Credit: Wu Huizhong