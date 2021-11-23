journal-news logo
T-Mobile to pay $20M after outage led to failed 911 calls

A man uses a mobile phone outside a T-Mobile store, Monday, April 19, 2021, in New York. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls. The FCC said Tuesday, Nov. 23 that as part of the settlement, T-Mobile will also commit to improving communications of outages to emergency call centers, among other measures. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Credit: Mark Lennihan

Wireless carrier T-Mobile is paying $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wireless carrier T-Mobile agreed to pay $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls.

The FCC said Tuesday that as part of the settlement, T-Mobile will also commit to improving communications of outages to emergency call centers, among other measures.

The agency said there was a “complete failure” of more than 23,000 911 calls because of the outage. There were also calls that did go through but without key information, like a callback number or location data.

The FCC's investigation said the outage began because of a failure in part of T-Mobile's network, which was made worse by routing and software errors.

The Bellevue, Washington, company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time such outages have happened. T-Mobile paid a $17.5 million fine after two related nationwide service outages on the same day in August 2014.

A T-Mobile sign is illuminated at a store in a shopping mall in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $19.5 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over a 12-hour nationwide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls. The FCC said Tuesday, Nov. 23 that as part of the settlement, T-Mobile will also commit to improving communications of outages to emergency call centers, among other measures. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Credit: Keith Srakocic

