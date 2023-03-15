T-Mobile buying Mint as part of deal worth up to $1.35B

T-Mobile's purchase of Ka’ena Corp. will give it access the budget wireless provider Mint, along with Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum. The brands, which already use T-Mobile for their network, will be run as a separate business unit.

"I never dreamt I'd own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I'd sell it to T-Mobile." Reynolds said in a tweet. "Life is strange and I'm incredibly proud and grateful."