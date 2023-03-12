Syrian state media: Israel fires missiles at western city

However, the Britain-based opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the strike targeted a weapons depot for Iran-backed militia and killed three military personnel, without specifying their affiliation.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years. However, it rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. It says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, notably Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group. Hezbollah has fighters deployed in Syria and fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government forces. Israel also says it targets arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.