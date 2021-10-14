Syrian allies vow response to Israeli strike, also blame US

A military official said the strike shortly before midnight in the Palmyra region hit the tower and some posts around it. The official did not identify the targets further. Syrian air defenses were activated to respond to the incoming missiles, which the defense ministry said originated from the Tanf region in southeast Syria.

In a rare acknowledgement their bases had been struck, Iran-backed groups in Syria vowed retaliation. The groups said they will “have a harsh response” to the Israeli strikes in Palmyra.