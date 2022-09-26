Syria raps US-led coalition forces, oil losses in UN speech

Mekdad said “direct and indirect” losses in Syria’s oil and gas sector have reached $107 billion since the conflict began. He added that Damascus will demand compensation for these losses, an apparent reference to the U.S.- SDF control of much of the oil fields in eastern Syria.

Amid the war, the U.S., some other countries and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Syria’s government and oil industry. Mekdad complained that his country has been “economically besieged” by powers bent on imposing their will and retaining their wealth.

“The war against Syria, ultimately, was an attempt by the West to maintain control over the world,” he said.

The U.N. General Assembly's so-called general debate, the annual gathering of leaders who address issues of concern to their countries, ends later Monday after six days of speeches.

The first few days last week were reserved for the highest-ranking officials like heads of state and government; by Monday, foreign minister- and U.N.-ambassador-level speakers were taking the podium and the colossal security cordon around the United Nations had been largely dismantled.

On the final day, many speakers still spoke emphatically about how important the world body remains in a fragmented world.

“We need more of the U.N., not less," Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said.

___

Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue contributed from Beirut. For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly