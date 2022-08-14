Sylvia Fowles' career ends with 6,000 rebounds; Sun top Lynx

Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had her league-best 192 career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

She is the only player to lead two franchises (Minnesota and Chicago) in career rebounding and she is the only WNBA player to reach 6,000 career rebounds (6,006 total). Fowles checked out of the game for the last time to a long standing ovation, and hugged her coaches and teammates.