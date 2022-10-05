SXSW's Pierson steps down after 15 years leading film fest

Godfrey has been with the festival since first serving as a volunteer crew manager in 2006. Three years later, she became coordinator of the festival.

“Janet is an incredible leader and mentor, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to watch and learn from her example,” Godfrey said in a statement. “I’m a hype woman at heart, and it’s a great joy in my life to discover and elevate new talent by curating and evolving an event that celebrates film, TV, and creativity. I started from the bottom and the journey has been exceptional — it’s an immense honor to continue to build on the legacy of SXSW Film & TV and take it into the future.”

The SXSW change in leadership follows some musical chairs at other top U.S. film festivals. In June, Tabitha Jackson stepped down as director of Utah's Sundance Film Festival. Last month, Eugene Hernandez, director of the New York Film Festival, was announced as Sundance's new leader.

