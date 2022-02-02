SXSW plots in-person film fest with 'Atlanta,' 'Lost City'

SXSW announced its slate of 99 feature films, including 76 world premieres, on Wednesday. All of those films, organizers said, will have in-person premieres. Films that choose to will also have online screenings for badge holders the following day.

In the first days of the pandemic in the U.S., the 2020 edition of SXSW was canceled just a week before it was to begin. An online component was later presented. Last year, the festival was held entirely virtually.