Switzerland beats France 5-4 on penalties at Euro 2020

Sommer, who flew back to Germany after the team's 3-0 loss to Italy to be home when his daughter was born on June 16, made the decisive save on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful.

The Swiss haven't reached the quarterfinals at a major tournament since they hosted the World Cup in 1954. This team also ended a run of three consecutive exits in the round of 16. They were knocked out by Poland after losing a penalty shootout 5-4 at Euro 2016.

“It’s amazing," Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka said. "We made history tonight, we are all very proud.”

The Swiss will next play Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday in St. Petersburg.

It was the third game in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties.

Haris Seferovic put Switzerland in the lead with a header in the 15th minute as France struggled to work itself into the game. But that all changed early in the second half when the Swiss were awarded a penalty.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the team's captain, saved Ricardo Rodríguez's spot kick in the 55th minute and seemed to wake up his teammates. Karim Benzema scored moments later in the 57th, and then again in the 59th to give France the quick-turnaround lead.

Paul Pogba made it 3-1 in the 75th with a right-foot shot from 20 meters and it looked like the game was out of reach. But just as quickly as France had taken over the match, they let it go again.

Seferovic scored another header in the 81st minute and substitute Mario Gavranović made it 3-3 with only seconds remaining.

France had been trying to win back-to-back major titles for the second time. The French won the World Cup in 1998 and followed that up with the title at Euro 2000. Five years ago, France lost in the Euro 2016 final, but then won the 2018 World Cup.

France coach Didier Deschamps played on both of those winning teams more than 20 years ago, and was trying to become the first man to achieve the feat as both a player and a coach.

___

Switzerland's manager Vladimir Petkovic celebrates with his players end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Marko Djurica/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Marko Djurica Credit: Marko Djurica

Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi, left, scores by penalty during the penalty shootout at the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves the penalty shot by France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda