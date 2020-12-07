Swiss to evacuate village threatened by vast WWII ammo dump

The government said Monday that the Defense Ministry has been asked to plan out needed safety and evacuation measures by the autumn of 2022 at the site in Mitholz, which is home to the stockpile that once held around 7,000 tons of munitions. Part of it exploded in 1947, killing nine people.

Authorities say the Mitholz depot, following an analysis that began two years ago, continues to present “unacceptable” risks based on current safety regulations. Among the operations required will be securing transportation networks in the region of central Switzerland.