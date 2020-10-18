Swiss skier Caviezel has slim 1st-run lead in season opener

The GS has become a wide-open discipline since the retirement of Marcel Hirscher. The dominant Austrian won the GS season title six times in seven years before ending his career in 2019.

Last season, Kristoffersen scooped the title, but Pinturault, Croatia’s Filip Zubcic and Kranjec all finished within 30 points of the Norwegian’s tally after seven races.

The Russian team was excluded from Sunday’s race after coronavirus tests of two of its coaches came back with unclear results.

The team, including racers Pavel Trikhichev, Alexander Andrienko and Ivan Kuznetsov, was isolated awaiting results of retests.

No spectators were allowed at the race as one of the precautionary health and safety measures amid the pandemic.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Credit: Marco Trovati

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta Credit: Giovanni Auletta