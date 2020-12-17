Swiss say Uber Eats must register as postal service provider

Switzerland’s postal supervisory authority, PostCom, announced Thursday that the U.S.-based company’s Swiss affiliate needs to register as a postal service provider by the end of January, though it can contest the decision.

Following a nearly year-long assessment, PostCom found that at least part of Uber Eats’ business falls under postal legislation. Food packages in essence meet the criteria for postal service, and “the nature of the contents isn’t relevant when it comes to the properties of a package,” PostCom said in a statement.