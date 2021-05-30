journal-news logo
Swiss motorcyclist Dupasquier dies following Moto3 crash

Teammates of 19 years-old Swiss pilot Jason Dupasquier pay a minute of silence in his memory prior to the start of the Motogp Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Dupasquier died Sunday after being hospitalized Saturday, at the Florence hospital following his crash during the qualifying practices of the Moto3. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Credit: Antonio Calanni

Nation & World | 7 minutes ago
Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” MotoGP said in a statement.

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.

He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.

___

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, July 19, 2020, Swiss driver Jason Dupasquier during the Moto 3 warm up prior the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix race at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. 19-year old Swiss motorcycle driver Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, according to an announcement Sunday May 30, 2021, issued by The Careggi Hospital in Florence where he was being treated. (AP Photo/David Clares, FILE)
Credit: David Clares

Teammates of 19 years-old Swiss pilot Jason Dupasquier stand near his motorbike as they pay a minute of silence in his memory prior to the start of the Motogp Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Dupasquier died Sunday after being hospitalized Saturday, at the Florence hospital following his crash during the qualifying practices of the Moto3. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Credit: Antonio Calanni

Teammates of 19 years-old Swiss pilot Jason Dupasquier and pilots from other teams stand near his motorbike as they pay a minute of silence in his memory prior to the start of the Motogp Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Dupasquier died Sunday after being hospitalized Saturday, at the Florence hospital following his crash during the qualifying practices of the Moto3. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Credit: Antonio Calanni

Teammates of 19 years-old Swiss pilot Jason Dupasquier and Moto3 pilots stand near his motorbike as they pay a minute of silence in his memory prior to the start of the Motogp Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Dupasquier died Sunday after being hospitalized Saturday, at the Florence hospital following his crash during the qualifying practices of the Moto3. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Credit: Antonio Calanni

Teammates of 19 years-old Swiss pilot Jason Dupasquier stand near his motorbike, right, as they pay a minute of silence in his memory prior to the start of the Motogp Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Dupasquier died Sunday after being hospitalized Saturday, at the Florence hospital following his crash during the qualifying practices of the Moto3. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Credit: Antonio Calanni

