Swiss lift most COVID-19 restrictions as infections decline

The Federal Council, the seven-member Swiss executive branch, said as of Thursday, masks and COVID-19 vaccination passes will no longer be required to enter shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events. The requirement to wear masks in workplaces and a work-from-home recommendation will also end, as will capacity limits on large-scale gatherings.

The only requirements that will remain are an order for any person who tests positive to isolate and mandatory mask-wearing on public transportation and in health care institutions.