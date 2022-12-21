Swiss government rejects 3rd gender option, at least for now

Switzerland has an unusual political system in which four parties from the left to the nationalist right are represented in the government and frequent referendums are held on all kinds of issues.

In 2018, the German government approved a third gender option for official records, allowing people to be registered as “diverse.” The law already allowed for gender to be left blank.

In doing so, Germany complied with a ruling the previous year from the country’s highest court, which decided that people must be allowed to be entered in records as neither male nor female.

Ruling on a case brought by an intersex person, judges ordered German authorities either to create a third identity or scrap gender entries altogether.

In Austria, a federal court ruled in 2018 that authorities must allow people to be entered in official records as something other than male or female, if they so wish. However, it found no need to change the country’s existing law since it didn't specify explicitly that people’s gender must be male or female.