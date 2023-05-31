Swiss fashion house Bally names Simone Bellotti design director; 1st collection debuts in September

Bellotti “brings with him a deep understanding of both ready-to-wear tailoring and accessories craftmanship,’’ Bally said in a statement, adding that while at Gucci Bellotti “developed his keen obsession with detail, interpreting archival references in innovative directions.’’

Bellotti succeeds U.S. designer Rhuigi Villasenor, who left Bally earlier this month after one-year tenure during which he helped boost the brand’s visibility as it returned to the runway following a 20-year absence.