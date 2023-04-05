Swiss cut up to $66M in bonuses for top Credit Suisse execs

Bonuses for top Credit Suisse managers also are set to be canceled or reduced this year. UBS executives hope to close the takeover deal in the coming months.

The rescue capped years of trouble at Credit Suisse — among 30 banks worldwide considered "systemically important" — after fears that it could fail and trigger an international financial crisis after the collapse of two U.S. banks.

In an indication of why not all bank employees were affected by the bonus changes, the Swiss executive branch said total deferred variable compensation, such as share awards, of Credit Suisse's 49,000 employees has sunk to 635 million francs ($700 million) — to about one-fourth of their total worth when initially awarded.

“In other words, all employees have already had to bear a total loss of more than 2 billion francs due to the drop in Credit Suisse’s share price,” it said.

The announcement comes a day after shareholders criticized Credit Suisse leaders, who apologized for failures of the 167-year-old lender. On Wednesday, UBS held its own annual shareholder meeting, where its chairman expressed confidence in the deal while still noting "huge" risks.