Swiss customs tracks importation of Russian gold worth $200M

American news outlet Bloomberg first reported the imported Russian gold that Swiss authorities are reviewing.

The Swiss Association of Manufacturers and Traders in Precious Metals said Thursday it was aware of “concerns" linked to last month's move and said none of its members — which includes the biggest smelters of gold in Switzerland — was behind it.

The association noted that while such imports are not illegal, it “would like to reiterate that dubious gold has no place in Switzerland and that it expects its members to act with the utmost caution and to refrain from buying in case of doubt."

Switzerland has annually imported a total of about 270 billion Swiss francs (about $280 billion) worth of gold in recent years, according to customs office figures.