Swiss central bank enacts biggest-ever hike to key rate

A recent surge in the value of the Swiss franc compared to the euro, for example, has caused many Swiss consumers to cross the border into neighboring countries like France or Germany to buy gasoline and other consumer goods that suddenly are relatively less expensive there.

The Swiss bank's move comes a day after the Fed raised its key rate by three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time and signaled that more increases were ahead.

The European Central Bank also hiked by that much earlier this month, and the Bank of England is under pressure to move aggressively at its meeting Thursday.

Switzerland is not an EU member, but most of its economic activity is done with the giant 27-nation bloc.

Swiss-EU ties have been strained in recent years over issues including more than 100 bilateral agreements that the two sides have struggled to renew and demands of some populist politicians in Switzerland to limit the number of EU citizens who can live and work in the country. That concept that greatly unsettles Brussels, because one of the EU’s central principles is free circulation of people within its member states’ territories and with other partners in the so-called Schengen zone.