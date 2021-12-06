Swiss Catholic church orders study of past sexual abuse

Any information obtained through archives and files of the Catholic groups can only be used as part of the project, and the University of Zurich — the official delegate for the project — has pledged to maintain secrecy about any information not included in the final report. The university noted its obligation under Swiss law to point out any criminal wrongdoing that it might find.

The project puts Switzerland on track to join Roman Catholic churches in other European countries including France, Germany and Portugal to plumb their histories of sexual abuse. This comes in the wake of major church abuse investigations in places like Australia, Britain and Ireland.

Along with the conference of bishops, the project is spearheaded by KOVOS, an umbrella organization of Catholic orders and groups in Switzerland, and the Swiss central Roman Catholic conference, or RKZ, which brings together ecclesiastical organizations from Switzerland's cantons, or regions.